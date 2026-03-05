default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Jackson agreed to a one-year extension with the Commanders on Thursday, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jackson appeared in three regular-season games with Washington in 2025 and recorded three tackles (one solo). He's likely to remain in a backup role while contributing on special teams during his age-25 season in 2026.

More News