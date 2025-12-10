Jackson (knee/groin) didn't practice Wednesday.

It's been another long season for Jackson, who signed with Washington in mid-October and almost immediately was placed on IR. He had his practice window opened Nov. 13 and was activated off injured reserve Dec. 4, though at that point he hadn't been able to consistently take part in practices. It appears Jackson is still trying to fully recover from the knee injury that he suffered during a game over two years ago, and his DNP to begin this week of prep isn't a good sign for his readiness to return this coming Sunday versus the Giants.