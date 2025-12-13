default-cbs-image
Jackson (knee/groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Jackson was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, but he has not progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to play Sunday. He continues to work through a lingering knee injury from 2023 -- along with a newer groin issue -- and will aim to be available for Week 16 against the Eagles on Saturday, Dec. 20.

