Commanders' Drake Jackson: Sidelined for Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (knee/groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Jackson was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, but he has not progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to play Sunday. He continues to work through a lingering knee injury from 2023 -- along with a newer groin issue -- and will aim to be available for Week 16 against the Eagles on Saturday, Dec. 20.
