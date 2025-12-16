Coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that Jackson (knee/groin) has been cleared for full practice this week, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson was activated from injured reserve 12 days ago but has yet to play this season and hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since Week 8 of the 2023 campaign with the 49ers when he suffered a knee injury. It appears Jackson has a real chance to suit up Saturday against the Eagles.