Jackson (knee) didn't participate in practice Thursday.

On the same day the Commanders activated Jackson from IR, the fourth-year defensive end remained sidelined at practice. Washington waited until the last day of Jackson's 21-day practice window to activate him, so it seems both that the team expects him to play again this season and that Jackson's ramp-up is going slowly. With that and his consecutive DNPs this week in mind, it doesn't seem likely that Jackson will be ready to return to action Sunday versus Minnesota, though his status should be more clear upon the release of Friday's injury report.