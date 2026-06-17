Commanders' Jacory Croskey-Merritt: Back at practice

Croskey-Merritt (undisclosed) participated in Tuesday's minicamp practice, John Keim of ESPN reports.

Croskey-Merritt missed time during the Commanders' voluntary OTAs due to an unspecified soft-tissue injury. However, the running back was back on the field Tuesday and looking healthy in the process, per Zach Selby of the team's official site. Now that he's back in the mix, Croskey-Merritt -- who logged a team-high 805 rushing yards on 175 carries and nine catches for 68 yards in 17 regular-season games in 2025 -- will look to solidify his key role in a crowded Washington backfield that also includes, Rachaad White, Kaytron Allen, Jerome Ford and Jeremy McNichols