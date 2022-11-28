Dotson was targeted once and didn't catch any passes in Sunday's 19-13 win over Atlanta.

Dotson played more than 60 percent of snaps for a second straight week but has been targeted only four times in three games since missing more than a month with a hamstring injury. The Washington offense has become much more run-oriented since the early part of the season when Dotson scored four TDs in his first four games, and Terry McLaurin has taken on a larger share of the targets ever since Taylor Heinicke took over at quarterback. It's a situation that's left Dotson and Curtis Samuel with only a few targets each week, making neither an attractive fantasy option for Week 13 at the Giants.