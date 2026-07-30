Falcons' Jahan Dotson: Working as starter

Dotson is playing with Atlanta's first-team offense at training camp, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dotson has featured with the starters consistently, working alongside Drake London while Olamide Zaccheaus and Zachariah Branch rotate in. In the process, McFadden notes that Dotson had a nice gain on a crossing route early in the full-team period of Thursday's practice. The 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has recorded 1,519 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns through four NFL regular seasons split between Washington and Philadelphia, with seven of those scores coming in Dotson's rookie campaign.