Smith-Williams is healthy and ready to play this season, Scott Abraham reports.

Smith-Williams closed out last season in concussion protocols, but he's been fully cleared and was able to make the team's 53-man roster. This is something he doesn't take for granted, telling Abraham, "It's always a blessing to make a roster, very few spots all over the league." The NC State product also could be looking at a larger workload than usual Week 1 against the Cardinals with Efe Obada (knee) on IR and Chase Young's (neck) status still up in the air.