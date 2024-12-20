Chinn (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.
Chinn upgraded to full practice Friday after opening the week with consecutive limited sessions due to a concussion sustained in Washington's Week 15 win over the Saints, so it appears he's trending toward playing Sunday. However, the Southern Illinois product must still clear the NFL's five-step protocol in order to suit up in Week 16. If he's unable to do so, expect Percy Butler to serve as the Commanders' top strong safety.
