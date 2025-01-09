Bates (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Bates' limited participation in pracitce could be out of precaution after he logged a full practice Wednesday. Friday's practice report and subsequent injury designation will provide more clarity on Bates' status heading into Sunday's NFC wild-card round game against the Buccaneers. Bates has primarily been used as an extra blocker for the Commanders but managed to log eight catches (on 13 targets) for 84 yards across 17 regular-season games while operating as Zach Ertz's backup.