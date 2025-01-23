Bates (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Bates entered the postseason nursing a shoulder injury, but it didn't prevent him from playing in the Commanders' first two playoff games. He played 85 snaps (70 on offense, 15 on special teams) over those two contests and caught one pass (on three targets) for 20 yards while serving as Washington's backup tight end behind Zach Ertz. Bates' limited participation Thursday is likely to prevent an aggravation of his shoulder injury, and he should be able to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles unless he suffers a setback.