Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Dealing with hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (hamstring) was a limited participant at the Commanders' practice Wednesday.
Jones appeared on Wednesday's initial injury report ahead of Week 1, dealing with an apparent hamstring injury. The cornerback will have two more chances to return to practice in a full capacity prior to Sunday's regular-season opener against the Giants.
More News
-
Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Heading to Washington•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Expected to hit free agency•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Fails to haul in INT in 2024•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Logs seven tackles vs. Jets•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Reliable again across 14 starts•