Jones is in line to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The cornerback finished with 41 tackles (30 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and five passes defensed in 12 games for the Commanders in 2025. Jones spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Patriots, recording more than 40 tackles and five pass breakups in seven of those campaigns. The veteran should have a chance to compete for time as Philly's third corner alongside Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.