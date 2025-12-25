Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Being evaluated for concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones is undergoing a concussion evaluation and is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Dallas.
Jones was deemed questionable midway through the second quarter. Antonio Hamilton figures to get more defensive snaps if Jones is unable to return to action.
