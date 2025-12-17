Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Returns to practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (ribs) was a full participant in practice Tuesday, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.
Jones missed this past Sunday's win over the Giants due to an injury to his ribs. He didn't practice in any capacity last week, but he was able to log a full session to begin Week 16 prep. That suggests Jones is on track to return to action Saturday against Philadelphia.
