Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Ready to face Eagles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (ribs) is active for Saturday's divisional matchup against Philadelphia.
Jones was initially listed as questionable to suit up versus the Eagles after having missed Week 15 due to a rib injury, but he's been cleared to handle his usual role as a key contributor at cornerback behind Antonio Hamilton and Mike Sainristil. He began Week 16 with two consecutive full practices before logging a DNP on Thursday.
