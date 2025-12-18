Jones (ribs) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Eagles, Ben Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Jones missed the Commanders' Week 15 win over the Giants due to a rib issue, but the cornerback was able to string together two complete practices before logging a DNP Thursday. If Jones can overcome Thursday's setback in time for Saturday's contest, he should reclaim his spot as the primary depth option at cornerback behind current starters Antonio Hamilton and Mike Sainristil.