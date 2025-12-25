Commanders' Jonathan Jones: Cleared of concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (head) has been cleared to return to Thursday's Week 17 game against the Cowboys.
Jones underwent a concussion evaluation during the second quarter but was cleared to return before the end of the half. He should be good to go as one of the Commanders' primary outside cornerbacks for the remainder of the contest, barring another exit.
