Williams has a spot on Washington's initial 53-man roster and could have a role early in the season if fellow running back Brian Robinson (leg) isn't available, Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Coach Ron Rivera said Williams is "very similar in style" to Robinson, who is uncertain for the early part of the season after he was the victim of an armed robbery attempt over the weekend. The Commanders also have Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, but Williams might be the on they trust after Robinson to grind between the tackles and play in short-yardage situations.