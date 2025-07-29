Magee is healthy for training camp, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Magee suffered a knee injury during the team's first preseason contest last year, which ultimately required a stint on injured reserve. The linebacker did end up returning mid way through the season, but was used almost exclusively on special teams. Now heading into his second season, the 2024 fifth-round pick is looking to prove himself and find a role on the 53-man roster.