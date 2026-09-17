The Commanders placed Magee (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Magee suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of the Commanders' 24-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. His placement on IR means Magee will be forced to miss at least the next four games, making Week 6 against the 49ers on Monday, Oct. 19 the earliest he can return. Frankie Luvu (groin) also sustained an injury against Philadelphia, and if cannot play against the Cowboys in Week 2, then Leo Chenal would likely fill in as the Commanders' second starting inside linebacker alongside rookie first-rounder Sonny Styles.