The Commanders placed Magee (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.
Magee missed Weeks 17 and 18 due to a hamstring issue but returned to action for last weekend's wild-card win against Tampa Bay. However, he aggravated the injury against the Buccaneers and didn't practice at all this week. With his placement on IR, Magee's season is now over. He finished his rookie campaign with nine tackles (seven solo) over eight regular-season contests while playing primarily on special teams.
