The Commanders selected Magee in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 139th overall.

The Bobby Wagner signing will be a bridge at the inside linebacker spot while Magee develops. Magee, a Temple product, had two seasons over 80 tackles and had 23 tackles for loss over his last two seasons with the Owls. Like several of the off-ball linebackers in this class, Magee is on the lighter side for the position at 228 pounds on a 6-foot-1 frame, but he can fly to the ball with 4.55 speed. He and Jamin Davis could combine to give Washington an uber-athletic linebackers group.