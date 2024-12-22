Osborn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Eagles.

Osborn will be a healthy scratch for the second straight week after Washington claimed him off waivers Dec. 11. Though the Commanders placed Noah Brown (kidney) on IR shortly after picking up Osborn, it appears that the latter isn't high enough on the wideout depth chart to be called upon for gameday. Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jamison Crowder and Luke McCaffrey will make up the team's wide-receiver room Sunday.