Mariota (hand/quadriceps) wasn't spotted on the field for practice Tuesday, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

On track to be listed as a non-participant on the second consecutive Commanders practice report, Mariota would appear to be unlikely to be available to play Thursday against the Cowboys. In preparation of a potential Mariota absence for Week 17, the Commanders signed Jeff Driskel off the Cardinals' practice squad Monday to bolster their depth at quarterback. Driskel appears in line to serve as the backup Thursday to Josh Johnson, who came on in relief for a banged-up Mariota in this past Saturday's 29-18 loss to the Eagles.