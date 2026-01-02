Mariota (hand/quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Josh Johnson will start for a second straight week. There's been no indication that Mariota's injury will be a problem this offseason, and he's been a good fit in Kliff Kingsbury's offense as the backup to Jayden Daniels (elbow). Still, there's some chance Mariota doesn't return to Washington, as he's currently on a one-year contract and can thus become a free agent in March.