Mariota will start Sunday's game at Atlanta.

Mariota completed 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders, adding 40 rushing yards and a TD on six carries. He seems comfortable in Kliff Kingsbury's offense and still moves well at age 31, making him far more useful for fantasy than a typical backup QB that's filling in for an injured starter. Mariota will face one of his former teams this Sunday, after Jayden Daniels missed Friday's practice and was ruled out not long after.