Mariota will start at quarterback for the Commanders in Sunday's game against the Colts in London, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Jayden Daniels (elbow) practiced this week but was ruled out for Week 4, so Mariota will start under center for the second time in as many weeks. Mariota threw for only 183 yards but tossed three touchdowns in his team's Week 3 victory over the Seahawks, and he will now square off against a Colts team that ranks 30th in the league in passing yards allowed per game.