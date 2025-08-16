Mariota (lower leg) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Bengals, Commanders writer Ben Standig reports.

Mariota will miss a second preseason game while working through a lower leg strain. Per Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site, Jayden Daniels and most of the other offensive starters will play "a few series" during Monday's game, but with Mariota sidelined, Josh Johnson and Sam Hartman should handle most of the snaps following Daniels' exit.