Lattimore (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Although Lattimore was able to practice in a limited capacity all week, he will be sidelined for a fifth straight game due to a hamstring injury. The veteran corner was traded by the Saints to the Commanders on Nov. 5, but he has not been able to suit up for his new team. With Washington on a bye for Week 14, Lattimore will look to take advantage of the extra rest and make his Commanders debut in Week 15 against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 15.