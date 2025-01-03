Lattimore (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Lattimore missed Weeks 9-13 with a hamstring injury, returned for two games, and then was back on the shelf last week against the Falcons with the same injury. He'll miss a second straight contest. The Commanders will hope to get Lattimore ready for the start of the playoffs next week, but Mike Sainristil, Noah Igbinoghene and Michael Davis look set to handle cornerback duties again while Lattimore is sidelined.
