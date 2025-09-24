Brown (groin/knee) is not practicing Wednesday.

Brown sat out Week 3, and he hasn't practiced in any capacity since having been forced out early versus the Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. If Brown is unable to gain clearance in time for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore will all be candidates for expanded offensive opportunities, especially with Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) also dealing with an injury.