Brown (undisclosed) avoided the PUP list for the start of training camp but may not be a full participant early on, according to independent NFL writer Ben Standig.

Brown was last seen June 11 being carted off the field at a minicamp practice. He was scheduled for an MRI, but the Commanders went on summer break right after and never provided any update on the nature or extent of Brown's injury. It sounds like he's on track for Week 1, with time to make his case this summer for the No. 3 WR role behind Terry McLaurin (who is holding out for a new contract) and Deebo Samuel.