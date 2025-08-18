Brown isn't suiting up for Monday's preseason game versus the Bengals, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Brown was carted off the field during mandatory minicamp in June due to an undisclosed injury and then was eased into training camp before eventually practicing without restrictions as of July 28. Nonetheless, he'll miss a second consecutive exhibition, leaving him just one more chance for game action (Saturday against the Ravens) ahead of Week 1. Brown is coming off an injury-shortened campaign in which he tallied a 35-453-1 line on 56 targets in 11 regular-season games.