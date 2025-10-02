Brown (groin/knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

After his pair of injuries kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday, Brown won't travel to Los Angeles this weekend and will wind up missing his third straight game. Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) has also been ruled out for a second consecutive contest, leaving Washington with Deebo Samuel (heel) -- who has yet to practice this week but made the trip to L.A. -- Luke McCaffrey, Chris Moore and Jaylin Lane as its remaining options at receiver. Tay Martin is also a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad to provide the position group with another healthy body.