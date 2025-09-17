Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Brown (groin) will not practice Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Brown was ruled out due to a groin injury early during last Thursday's loss to the Packers, but per Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site, Quinn said he's now "more encouraged than I was Monday," when he called the No. 3 receiver a longshot to suit up Week 3. That said, Brown will almost certainly need to resume practicing in at least a limited fashion Thursday and/or Friday for any chance of being cleared for Sunday's game against the Raiders, a game for which quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee) also looks uncertain.