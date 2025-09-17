default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Brown (groin) will not practice Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Brown was ruled out due to a groin injury early during last Thursday's loss to the Packers, but per Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site, Quinn said he's now "more encouraged than I was Monday," when he called the No. 3 receiver a longshot to suit up Week 3. That said, Brown will almost certainly need to resume practicing in at least a limited fashion Thursday and/or Friday for any chance of being cleared for Sunday's game against the Raiders, a game for which quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee) also looks uncertain.

More News