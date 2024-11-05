Zaccheaus caught both of his targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.
Zaccheaus was fourth among the team's wide receivers in snap share (38 percent) and fifth in route share (23 percent), but he made one of the biggest plays of the game, with a 42-yard gain right at the two-minute warning helping Washington run out the clock on a five-point victory. Although he's been targeted on 27 percent of his routes this season, Zaccheaus figures to remain in a backup/rotational role Week 10 against Pittsburgh.
