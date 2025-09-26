Commanders' Percy Butler: Questionable for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Butler was unable to practice at all this week as he nurses a hip injury that he suffered in Week 3 against Las Vegas. If the safety can't go Sunday in Atlanta, Darnell Savage or Jeremy Reaves would likely start in his place.
