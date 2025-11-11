Chosen reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Chosen played 15 of 54 offensive snaps during the Commanders' 44-22 loss to the Lions on Sunday, when he caught one pass on four targets for 17 yards. Chosen will likely be elevated to the Commanders' active roster for a third and final time ahead of Week 11 against the Dolphins this Sunday, as both Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Treylon Burks) have been ruled out for that contest.