default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Chosen reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Chosen played 15 of 54 offensive snaps during the Commanders' 44-22 loss to the Lions on Sunday, when he caught one pass on four targets for 17 yards. Chosen will likely be elevated to the Commanders' active roster for a third and final time ahead of Week 11 against the Dolphins this Sunday, as both Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Treylon Burks) have been ruled out for that contest.

More News