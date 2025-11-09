The Commanders elevated Chosen from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

With wide receivers Noah Brown (groin/knee) and Luke McCaffrey (collarbone) on injured reserve, and corps leader Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) also out, Chosen will provide some much-needed depth at the position for Sunday's matchup with the Lions. The 32-year-old has participated in one game this year, the Commanders Week 7 loss to the Cowboys, where he caught all four of his targets for 36 yards.