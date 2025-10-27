The Commanders cut Chosen from the practice squad Monday.

Chosen was elevated to the Commanders' active roster for their Week 7 clash against the Cowboys, when he caught all four of his targets for 36 yards while playing 33 of 67 offensive snaps. However, his services are no longer needed as Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Deebo Samuel (heel) have both been cleared to return from their respective injuries and play in Monday's road game against the Chiefs. Given Chosen's play in Week 7, the veteran wide receiver should garner interest from teams looking for pass-catching depth on the active roster or practice squad.