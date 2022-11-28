Heinicke completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Falcons.

Both Washington and Atlanta were content to rely on their rushing attacks, leaving Heinicke with very limited passing volume. Despite that, he did manage to throw for two touchdowns, which came from 14 and 16 yards away, respectively. When able, Washington will look to continue to limit Heinicke's passing volume, and he's now thrown for 200 or fewer yards in three of his last four games.