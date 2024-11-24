McLaurin brought in five of six targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 34-26 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

McLaurin finished with a team-high yardage total thanks to a miracle 86-yard touchdown reception with 21 seconds remaining on a play where the Cowboys were playing a heavy prevent defense. Prior to that unlikely catch, however, McLaurin had netted just 16 yards on four receptions and appeared headed to his third sub-20-yard receiving tally over the last four games. Despite the significant volatility in his production, McLaurin remains an every-week fantasy starter thanks to his upside as the Commanders prepare to tangle with the Titans in a Week 13 home battle.