McLaurin (hamstring) caught all four of his targets for 62 yards and also caught a two-point conversion in Sunday's 27-27 tie against the Giants.

McLaurin led the Commanders in receiving yards in his return from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury, while it was fellow veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs' turn to sit out with an injured hamstring. McLaurin's two-point conversion put the Commanders up 27-13 with 11:05 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Giants scored 14 unanswered points to close out regulation and neither team got on the board in a back-and-forth overtime session that included a missed field goal and fumble from New York and clock mismanagement down the stretch from Washington. Next up for McLaurin and the Commanders is a Week 6 road game against the 49ers on Monday Night Football.