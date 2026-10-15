McLaurin (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

McLaurin sat out the Commanders' Week 4 matchup with the Colts in London due to a hamstring injury, which capped him to one limited practice during Week 5 prep. He was able to play this past Sunday against the Giants, when he handled a 57 percent snap share and gathered in all four targets for 62 yards. With a capped session already to begin this week, McLaurin appears to be in a better spot, health-wise, than he was a week ago, while fellow WR Stefon Diggs continued to sit out due to his own hamstring issue.