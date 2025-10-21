Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that McLaurin (quadriceps) is on track to practice this week, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

McLaurin was listed as a limited participant in practice last Wednesday, then was held out of sessions Thursday and Friday before being ruled out in advance of a fourth straight game in this past Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Cowboys. The wideout looks like he'll be ready to return to the field in some fashion when the Commanders kick off Week 8 prep Thursday, but he may need to upgrade to full activity by Saturday to avoid taking a designation into Monday's game at Kansas City. Washington could get both of its top wideouts back in action for Week 8; Quinn added that Deebo Samuel is also on track to resume practicing this week after sitting out the loss to Dallas with a bruised heel.