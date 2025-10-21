Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Set to return to practice
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday that McLaurin (quadriceps) is on track to practice this week, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
McLaurin was listed as a limited participant in practice last Wednesday, then was held out of sessions Thursday and Friday before being ruled out in advance of a fourth straight game in this past Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Cowboys. The wideout looks like he'll be ready to return to the field in some fashion when the Commanders kick off Week 8 prep Thursday, but he may need to upgrade to full activity by Saturday to avoid taking a designation into Monday's game at Kansas City. Washington could get both of its top wideouts back in action for Week 8; Quinn added that Deebo Samuel is also on track to resume practicing this week after sitting out the loss to Dallas with a bruised heel.
More News
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Present for Friday's practice•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Downgrades to non-participant•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Listed as limited•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Will practice Week 7•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Could be back for Week 7•