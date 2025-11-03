Burks caught his only target for 14 yards during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks.

The 2022 first-round pick from Arkansas was elevated from the Commanders' practice squad to the active roster to ensure depth at wide receiver, with both Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin) sidelined Sunday. Burks played 33 offensive snaps and operated as Washington's No. 4 wideout, finishing as the team's fifth-leading receiver. He's likely to remain with the Commanders' active roster for the Week 10 matchup against the Lions, as McLaurin and Brown appear unlikely to return.