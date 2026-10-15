Burks was limited at Thursday's practice due to a shoulder injury.

After being a healthy scratch in Week 1, Burks has been active and increased his snap share in each of the ensuing four contests, a span in which he combined for a 5-86-2 line on 11 targets. While Burks and No. 1 WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) both opened Week 6 prep with capped sessions, Stefon Diggs (hamstring) was held out entirely Thursday. If Diggs requires another absence Monday at San Francisco and Burks is active, the latter again should be a regular option for QB Jayden Daniels in the passing game.