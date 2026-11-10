Burks (foot) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

After sitting out the Commanders' Week 9 loss to the Rams, Burks was listed as a non-participant to kick off Week 10 prep but was able to take a step forward in terms of activity during Tuesday's session. The wideout's availability for Thursday's game against the Giants remains murky, but if he's able to turn in another limited practice Wednesday, he'll stand a good chance at taking a questionable tag into the contest. Burks has drawn exactly five targets in each of his last three appearances, and he could end up holding down a top-three role in the Commanders' wideout corps for the rest of the season while Washington is without Terry McLaurin (knee).